Khloé Kardashian Reveals She ‘Can’t Think About Kissing’ Ex Tristan Thompson After All Their Drama

Khloé Kardashian may not be dating anyone new but claims she isn’t going back to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s hit reality show “The Kardashians,” the Good American co-founder revealed she is no longer attracted to her ex.

“In an ideal world I wish I was married and that, you know, we had our family together, like that’s what everyone wants. But I am not attracted to Tristan,” she told her best friend Malika Haqq while out for lunch.

When Malika questioned what she meant Khloé clarified that she is aware Tristan is attractive but claims she is no longer interested in him romantically.

“Tristan is so handsome, he’s a beautiful statue of a human. Like I’m not blind. But I can’t think about kissing him on the lips. None of that. It’s just not in my wheelhouse,” Khloé said.

While chatting with her best friend, Koko looked back at her relationship with Tristan and told Malika she would hurt any man who would treat her daughter, True Thompson, how Tristan treated her.

“If someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it,” she said.

However, despite all the drama, Khloé said her relationship with the NBA star has come a long way.

“What happened between me and Tristan, I’ve been cheated on by many people, I’ve dealt with it, I got it. This other situation was the most wild thing,” she said. “And not only was it finding out he had someone else pregnant, but I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this while year goes by, my son’s not even one yet, and look how much has changed.”

“I didn’t speak to Tristan at all for six months. Not even about the kids. Now look, now we’re back to being really good friends,” Khloe added.

Although she is in a good place with her ex, Khloé said she doesn’t want to date right now but is hopeful she will find the right partner in the future.

“I want to date people I think and see what’s out there. I want to feel proud like when I go into a room and I’m with my man and I don’t think everyone is laughing at me for being a weak b***h for staying with someone,” Khloe said.

Khloé isn’t the only Kardashian sibling going through ever-changing home dynamics.

While embarking on the second half of her ultimate soccer trip with her son Saint West, Kim Kardashian opened up again about being a single mom. This time she specifically addressed some backlash she got after she went on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

“The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have,” she said in a confessional. “Obviously having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner has also been going through some adjustments in her life, especially when it comes to her mental health.

In this week’s episode, the 27-year-old supermodel got candid about her struggles with anxiety and revealed she started experiencing it when she was eight years old.

“I thought there was something physically wrong with me,” Kendall said. “At that time too people didn’t really talk about anxiety the way they do now. I never knew that that’s what that was until later in life.”

During a candid conversation with Scott Disick, she revealed her anxiety has only gotten worse with age and is currently at an all-time high.

“I’ve been really bad lately,” she told Scott admitting it’s “worse than ever.” In fact, Kendall said it’s so bad that “it’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children.”

Later in a confessional, the 818 Tequila founder explained she feels guilty for dealing with anxiety when she is so blessed.

“I have definitely struggled with a little bit of guilt for even feeling anxiety or feeling unwell because I do have a lot of blessings and I am a really lucky person,” she said. “But we all have s**t to a certain degree so I think just a little more compassion would be nice.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop on Hulu every Thursday at 12 AM EST.