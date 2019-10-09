Kristen Bell Can Hardly Keep Her Cool as Her Daughter Belts Out Lizzo

One of Kristen Bell’s daughters was feeling “good as hell” on her way to school—and she doesn’t care who knows it!

The 39-year-old actress shared two adorable selfie clips to her Instagram on Tuesday of her morning car ride. “On my way to school with @lizzobeeating,” Bell captioned the videos, alongside a smiling sticker of Lizzo’s face. In the background, Bell’s young daughter belts out her best rendition of Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”

As moms do, “The Good Place” star listened to her daughter’s version of the song with a smile on her face. And when her daughter passionately sang the now-iconic lyrics “I do my hair toss, check my nails,” Bell had to bite her lip to keep from cracking up.

WATCH: Why Kristen Bell Wanted To Bring ‘Veronica Mars’ Back For Her Daughters

The morning serenade seemed to boost Kristen spirits throughout the day, as she posted two photos from school pick-up later on.

“Im really feelin myself at school pickup today,” the actress captioned the first photo. “I think its cuz my daughter sang @lizzobeeating all morning,” she captioned the second, including another sticker of Lizzo with her arms spread wide. There’s nothing like a girl anthem to start the day!

Kristen is the proud momma to daughters Lincoln, 6 and Delta, 4 with her husband Dax Shepard. While it’s not clear which of Kristen’s kids treated her to the morning concerto, it’s safe to say they inherited their mom’s passion for singing.

–Rachel Tillman