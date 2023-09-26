Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Step Out In Paris And Has Fans Guessing As She Rocks A Ring

Kylie Jenner had some interesting jewelry on her hands in her latest outing with Timothée Chalamet.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the makeup mogul is seen sporting a giant sparkler on her ring finger as she exits a car while holding the Oscar nominee’s hand during their latest outing in Paris. Although her ring was one of many on her hand and it was stacked with others, fans couldn’t help but notice the placement since it was on that finger after all.

For their fun night out, the duo also appeared to be in sync in coordinating looks! In the photos, Kylie rocks a black belted trench coat, heeled boots and sunglasses while Timothée donned a puffy bomber jacket, blue jeans and baseball cap as they head inside Folderol Wine Bar for Rosalía’s birthday party.

Their outing comes a week after “The Kardashians” star stepped out at the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 show in Milan on Sept. 21 and revealed her phone’s lock screen.

As seen in a snap taken by Elle Mexico, Kylie slipped on her sunglasses and shared a peek at her lock screen, which featured a romantic selfie of her and her Timothée.

In the picture, Timmy could be seen sweetly planting a kiss on Kylie’s right check as she gazed into the lens.

The two haven’t officially commented on their relationship status, but they have been seen out and about around the world!

They took their relationship public with a date at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour stop in Inglewood, Calif. earlier this month.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the couple packing on the PDA during the superstar’s performance.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On The PDA at US Open View Gallery

The following weekend, Kylie and Timmy attended the men’s singles final at the U.S. Open together. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands, kissing and smiling ear to ear as they watched Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev duke it out on the court.

Kylie and Timothée were romantically linked in April, with a source telling People at the time that the two were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Earlier this month, an insider told the outlet that the pair have now “been seeing each other for six months now.”

“He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids,” the source shared. “He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”