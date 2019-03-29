Kylie Jenner ‘Doesn’t Want To Get Involved’ In Khloé Kardashian & Jordyn Woods’ Feud

Kylie Jenner 'Doesn't Want To Get Involved' In Khloé Kardashian & Jordyn Wood's Feud

Kylie Jenner would very much like to be excluded from this narrative…

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul reportedly wants nothing to do with Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods’ drama following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

(Credit: Instagram)

A source told Us Weekly that “Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing. She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

The scandal has reportedly been stressful on the 21-year-old mother since the news broke in February, causing her to step away from filming Season 16 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

READ: Is Khloé Kardashian Throwing More Shade At Jordyn Woods?

“Kylie took a little break from filming ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and recently got back to filming,” the source said. “It’s been a struggle and difficult. She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 29: Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence on August 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods will be available August 30th on secndnture.com. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE)

It doesn’t seem Kylie and Jordyn have been socializing since the scandal, but they do still follow each other on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, the pair was reportedly seen having breakfast together in Calabasas – hinting that the besties are attempting to rebuild their friendship.

In the meantime, the source said that Kylie is trying to keep herself distracted by staying “focused on [daughter Stormi] and her work.”

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.