Kylie Jenner ‘Doesn’t Want To Get Involved’ In Khloé Kardashian & Jordyn Woods’ Feud

Kylie Jenner would very much like to be excluded from this narrative…

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul reportedly wants nothing to do with Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods’ drama following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

A source told Us Weekly that “Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing. She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

The scandal has reportedly been stressful on the 21-year-old mother since the news broke in February, causing her to step away from filming Season 16 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“Kylie took a little break from filming ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and recently got back to filming,” the source said. “It’s been a struggle and difficult. She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

It doesn’t seem Kylie and Jordyn have been socializing since the scandal, but they do still follow each other on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, the pair was reportedly seen having breakfast together in Calabasas – hinting that the besties are attempting to rebuild their friendship.

In the meantime, the source said that Kylie is trying to keep herself distracted by staying “focused on [daughter Stormi] and her work.”