Kylie Jenner Joins Timothée Chalamet at ‘Wonka’ Premiere With Mom Kris Jenner (Reports)

Kylie Jenner is showing her sweet side!

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder reportedly joined her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the L.A. premiere for his latest film “Wonka.”

According to People, a source claims the 26-year-old and her mother, Kris Jenner, snuck into the theater at the Regency Village Theatre following the movie’s opening credits.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Rock All-Black Looks While Attending Same Event View Gallery

The 27-year-old star wore a black alligator skin patterned suit as he greeted fans and posed with his castmates on the red carpet.

While the couple has kept their personal life private, Kylie seems to always show up for her man.

In November, the mother of two attended the London premiere for the film as well and supported her beau at an “SNL” afterparty too.

Kylie and Timothée sparked romance rumors in April and were spotted getting cozy at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour concert at Sofi Stadium in September and kissing at the U.S. Open that same month.