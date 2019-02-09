Stormi Webster’s first birthday party was totally out of this world!

A week after her birthday on Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their baby girl on Saturday with a blowout “Stormiworld” bash inspired by the rapper’s latest album, “Astroworld.”

The 21-year-old makeup mogul went all out for the extravagant amusement park-themed party, which featured over-the-top decorations, carnival rides, a butterfly forest and a merchandise shop! Guests also nibbled on mini pizzas, pretzels and fries in custom “Stormiworld” packaging.

But the fun didn’t stop there… DJ Khaled also gifted Stormi her first Chanel bag! Kylie captured the adorable moment on her Instagram Story as Travis held the birthday girl in his arms.

Looks like “Stormiworld” was a certified hit!

