Kylie Jenner’s Twitter Photo Is Currently A Giant Pic Of Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner is showing her ex-bestie some love in an unexpected way…

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul changed her Twitter photo to a giant picture of her and Jordyn Woods.

The sudden profile change comes on the heels of the 21-year-old defending her childhood BFF after rumors circulated that she put her “Jordy” Lip Kit on sale following the model’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Kylie clarified the coincidental business decision.

“This is just not my character,” she said. “I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

The new mother revealed that she didn’t even know about the sale until one of her employees informed her that the discount was applied weeks earlier when the company switched the color of the packaging.

However, it doesn’t appear that the friends have repaired their broken relationship. Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s home and has been working overseas in London.

Kylie has made it clear that she wants no part in the drama that has transpired between Jordyn and her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing,” a source told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

The business woman even took a break from filming season 16 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” after the initial shock of her bestie’s alleged betrayal.

“It’s been a struggle and difficult,” the source said. “She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

Could the Twitter post be a sign of solidarity between the estranged friends?