Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With Michael Polansky In Flirty Miami Snap: ‘We Had So Much Fun’

Lady Gaga and her new beau just became Instagram official!

The “Perfect Illusion” singer sparked talk of a new romance over Super Bowl LIV weekend after she was photographed sharing some PDA with a mystery man, who Page Six and Us Weekly later identified as businessman Michael Polansky. Gaga took the handsome brunette to the big game, and she was spotted coming out of the venue arm in arm with him.

Following their busy weekend down in Miami, the “Perfect Illusion” singer shared a romantic snap of her and Michael cuddling up on a boat, which marked their first Instagram post together.

In the photo, Gaga wore a bright blue bikini and sat on her beau’s lap as she stared out into the sea. Michael, meanwhile, stared right at the “A Star Is Born” actress, his hands on her back and thigh.

“We had so much fun in Miami. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” Gaga captioned the sweet photo, adding a red heart emoji.

Gaga and Michael’s first public weekend was a busy one. The pop star headlined AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on Feb. 1, then watched the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off the next day.

Access Hollywood caught up with Gaga post-game, and the Haus Laboratories founder revealed she was a big fan of the game’s star-studded halftime show.

“JLo and Shakira and everyone, they were wonderful!” she gushed.

While Gaga decided to use the occasion of their Super Bowl trip to debut Michael to her Instagram followers, it doesn’t appear to be the first time that they shared some PDA in public.

The “Joanne” songstress notably locked lips with a dark-haired man – who the Las Vegas Review-Journal had identified solely as “Michael” – when the clock struck midnight at a Vegas New Year’s Eve bash. Us Weekly later confirmed that Polansky was Gaga’s NYE mystery man.

According to LinkedIn, Michael studied at Harvard and is currently the CEO of Parker Group. He’s also the executive director for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Gaga was previously with Christian Carino. The two were engaged before splitting in February 2019.

