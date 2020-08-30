Lady Gaga Says She And Ariana Grande Went Through ‘S**t’ Together And Cried Many Tears

Lady Gaga hinted at the unbreakable bond she shares with Ariana Grande during her acceptance speech for Best Collaboration at the 2020 MTV VMA Awards on Sunday.

“Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters, and you know, girl this is for us! You know we’ve both been through some s**t together but we were willing to share that with each other. Ari I love you,” Lady Gaga began. “I feel like when we were in the studio we turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds.”

Mother Monster was clearly referencing her song with Ari titled, “Rain On Me.” The two women were probably both going through some serious heartbreak at the time that they were working together. In 2018, Lady Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino and Ariana also ended her own engagement to Pete Davidson.

Lady Gaga’s winning streak didn’t stop there either. She and Ari also picked up Best Song At the VMAs and Lady Gaga also won Artist Of The Year.

Gaga didn’t hold back too as she shared that “Rain On Me” was one of her most personal songs, telling fans, that at times it was “unfathomable” how many tears she cried, but it created somewhere for her to swim and she was eventually able to swim through her tears to the center of the ocean where she found some calm.

