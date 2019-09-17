Lamar Odom Admits ‘It Feels Good To Just Be Alive’ After Earning Really Low Score On ‘DWTS’

Lamar Odom is keeping his head held high!

The former NBA star’s ballroom debut on “Dancing with the Stars” didn’t go as he had hoped, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a good time.

After the 39-year-old showed off his dancing skills with a Foxtrot to Michael Buble’s “Feeling Good” with partner Peta Murgatroyd, Lamar confessed to Access Hollywood why he’s ok with earning one of the lowest scores in “DWTS” history.

“I did have a good time,” he said despite his shocking score.

Lamar also noted that making his big ballroom debut was way more nerve-wrecking than most things he has ever done, including playing professional basketball.

“I have never danced in front of everyone, besides the club,” he quipped to Access Hollywood. “Now I am being asked to dance in front of millions of people … so I would say this is tougher (than playing basketball).”

But Lamar’s dance partner couldn’t be prouder of him!

“Coming from a non-performing background, there is many people on this season that have gotten that experience, he’s got none of that,” Peta told Access Hollywood.

Adding, “He came out here with a smile and gave it his all. I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”

Lamar, who has been super candid about his past struggles with addiction and relationships, also admitted to Access Hollywood that he’s just happy to have the ability to dance.

“It feels good to just be alive. For those who don’t know my story, I just feel lucky to be alive. I am blessed.”