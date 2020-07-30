Late Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea Honored On Birthday 3 Weeks After Tragic Death

Gone, but never forgotten.

Just a few weeks after Nicole Thea tragically passed away, her friends and family paid tribute to the late YouTuber on what would’ve been her 25th birthday.

Thea’s boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, Global Boga, took to Instagram to share photos and videos from a balloon release that was held in her honor on Wednesday.

“Baby girl my Shawty my Queen. I have a lot to say, a lot on my mind & no one on this planet can understand what I am going through in my life. The pain can’t be explained,” he shared.

Adding, “TODAY IS YOUR 25th BIRTHDAY & IM FILLED WITH THE MOST PAIN YET IM GLAD I COULD AT LEAST MAKE YOUR DAY SPECIAL. I WILL LOVE YOU EVERYDAY ALL NIGHT ALL MY LIFE.”

The late influencer’s mother also remembered her daughter on what would’ve been her big milestone birthday, writing, “Happy 25th Birthday Nicole. ❤️ You are my beautiful baby girl who I miss terribly.”

“My heart aches every moment of every day. 💔😰You have always been a good girl, always helping those in need no matter how big or small. You loved life & inspired so many people including me, so thank you,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am so proud of everything that you achieved & the plans you had clearly they were too big for this world. But in your memory we will continue to do the projects you had started & those you had planned,” she continued. “I am proud that you are my daughter. I MISS YOU & LUV YOU FOREVER, until we meet again. Luv Mama xxx ❤️.”

Thea was eight months pregnant with her unborn son when she passed away in her home in Yorkshire, England on the morning of July 11 after complaining to her boyfriend Global Boga about suffering chest and back pains.

Thea’s uncle Charles Murray told The Daily Mail that the young star died from a suspected massive heart attack. “She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,” he said.

Murray continued, “Nicole was saying that she was struggling to breathe. She was struggling with her chest — she had pain in her chest. It is so surreal as she was so young. It is such a shock. It has really, really shaken us all up.”

Murray also confirmed to the outlet that his niece had no known prior health issues, sharing, “She is a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible. But we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

Thea’s mother announced the heartbreaking news of her daughter’s sudden death on Instagram to the content creator’s thousands of followers one day after her passing.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” she wrote.