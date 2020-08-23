Lea Michele Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Zandy Reich (Reports)

Lea Michele is a mama! The 33-year-old “Glee” star welcomed a baby boy with husband Zandy Reich on August 20, a source confirmed to People.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” the source said. “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Lea first debuted her growing baby bump in May, captioning a photo on Instagram, “So grateful 💛.”

Lea faced controversy during her pregnancy after “Glee” costar Samantha Ware claimed the star made her life a “living hell.” More stars came forward to speak about Lea’s behavior, including trans model Plastic Martyr and Broadway actor Craig Ramsay.

A source close to Lea told Access Hollywood that she was “really taking this time to listen, to learn and to work on the changes she knows she wants and needs to make but mainly she is listening to really taking all the feedback to heart. She is reaching out to cast members from her shows and listening.”

The 33-year-old songstress tied the knot with business owner Zandy, 37, in March 2019 in northern California. The romantic ceremony was attended by many of Lea’s former co-stars, including Darren Criss and Emma Roberts. Her longtime bestie, “Frozen” star Jonathan Groff, served as her maid of honor.

Lea shared a sweet video on her Instagram this March to celebrate their one-year anniversary, showing off her stunning ballgown and beautiful outdoor venue.

The couple dated for around 2 years before they got engaged in April 2018. At the time, the “Glee” alum posted a sweet photo showing off her huge ring with the caption, “Yes.”

Lea gushed to Access about her man shortly after their engagement, telling us, “I would’ve said yes to him 100 years ago. He is such an amazing man.”

She also revealed that she knew Zandy was the one when he got her father’s seal of approval: “It was really my dad…when they were hanging out without me, I knew, well, this is it! They’re best friends!”

Congratulations to the happy family!

— by Katcy Stephan