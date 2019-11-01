Leonardo DiCaprio Describes 16-Year-Old Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg As ‘A Leader Of Our Time’

Leonardo DiCaprio is joining forces with Greta Thunberg to raise awareness about climate change.

The Oscar-winning actor posted two photos on his Instagram account to document his meeting with the 16-year-old environmental activist. In his caption, he praised Greta’s global efforts and leadership qualities.

“There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways,” Leo wrote. “But @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have clearly taken for granted.”

WATCH: Brad Pitt Says Chemistry With Leonardo DiCaprio Was Automatic

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star, who has spent years working to protect wildlife and the environment through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, also called on leaders around the world to follow Greta’s example and take action.

“I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet.”

WATCH: Leo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Came Close To Being On ‘Growing Pains’ Together

The Swedish teenager first made headlines for founding the global #FridaysForFuture movement, which began in 2018 when she started taking days off school to protest Sweden’s inaction on climate change. She soon inspired thousands around the world to protest their respective governments.

Greta continued to gain recognition after giving a speech at the United Nations COP24 Climate Summit in Poland and testifying in front of Congress. In May 2019, she was also featured on the cover of Time magazine.

— Gabi Duncan