Louis Tomlinson: I Didn’t Approve Harry Styles Sexually Explicit ‘Euphoria’ Scene

Louis Tomlinson broke his silence about the sexually explicit scene of himself and Harry Styles‘ on HBO’s buzzed about show “Euphoria.”

The former “One Direction” singer took to Twitter on Monday to react to “Larry Stylinson,” the fan-fiction celebrity same-sex couple (based on Louis and his former bandmate Harry Styles) that was created by Kat Hernandez on Sunday’s episode.

READ: Zendaya’s New Show Receives Wild Backlash For Being So Sexualized

At the point of the explicit scene, the show transforms into an animation of the fictional characters. Louis’ character is being comforted by Harry before his concert by receiving oral sex from him.

Fans were shocked by the graphic cameo and took to social media to discuss if the musicians gave permission to HBO or the “Euphoria” creators.

READ: Louis Tomlinson Gets Emotional About His Mother’s Death In New Video With Elderly Man Named Richard

One Twitter user wrote: “Just going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired. Harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but you can just TELL Louis’ not gonna like it.”

Louis responded to the tweet by saying, “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.”

just going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired 😭😭 harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis’ not gonna like it 😬 — hannah ◟̽◞̽ (@backtoyoulouis) July 1, 2019

The “Sign of the Times” singer has yet to comment on the scene.

However, Barbie Ferreira (who plays Kat Hernandez) has argued that the explicit scene is important to her and will be to young viewers.

“When I first read the script, that was the first thing that popped out to me because I can relate to that as a 22-year-old woman who lived through the One Direction age,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “You completely give yourself to this persona of a person you don’t even know, or five guys, and imaging the way they interact.”

“It’s really interesting to me because I was definitely a part of that,” she continued. “Where I wanted to escape my own life and focus on others because it was easier and felt more meaningful.”

Fans that are tuning in to watch “Euphoria” know that this shocking scene isn’t the first and won’t be the last for the HBO drama.