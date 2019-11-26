Lucy Hale, Ciara And Billy Porter To Co-Host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 With Ryan Seacrest

Lucy Hale is going to help New York City ring in a new decade!

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum has been picked to co-host “Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.” While she and Ryan keep the party going in Times Square, Ciara and Billy Porter will host the Los Angeles and New Orleans festivities, respectively.

“See y’all in NYC for NYRE !!,” Lucy wrote on Instagram after the announcement was made. “So excited to be cohosting @rockineve this year with the man himself @ryanseacrest ! 2020 is upon us you guyssss 🎈💃🏻💥.”

“Rockin’ Eve” co-host is the perfect next job for Lucy, considering she’s a brand-new resident of the Big Apple. The former Freeform star moved there from Los Angeles this year to begin filming the “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene.” The cross-country transition was something she’d always had her eye on.

“[This] is something I’ve manifested for a really long time and I’ve really wanted to see come to fruition. So, I’m loving it,” Lucy recently told Access Hollywood. “I’ve lived in L.A. for 15 years. I’m from Tennessee. So this is a much different vibe. I think it’s toughening me up a little bit. Like, I smile at people on the street, and they’re kind of like, ‘Why? What’s wrong with this girl?’ I definitely have my Southern hospitality that still comes out.”

Lucy is also a seasoned emcee: she co-hosted “Rockin’ Eve’s” New Orleans celebration in 2017 and 2018 and co-hosted the Teen Choice Awards in 2013 and 2019.

This New Year’s Eve, Lucy will be stepping in for Jenny McCarthy, Ryan’s co-host of nearly a decade. “The Masked Singer” panelist revealed in October that she was taking the night off to spend quality time with her family, something her busy schedule doesn’t always allow.

“My son, who’s now 17, he says, ‘Can we please, please stay home this year?’ And I was like, you know what? He’s going to be 18. He’s going to want nothing to do with me. We’re so busy that I said, you know what? I’m going to tap out,” she said on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”