Ryan Seacrest Explains Story Behind Being Denied Entry To J-Lo’s Birthday Bash

It’s J-Lo’s party — and Ryan Seacrest couldn’t get in!

On an episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the co-host, 44, opened up about attending Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant Miami birthday bash.

Though the A-Lister confirmed that he was personally invited to the soiree, when he showed up he was denied entry!

Ryan said that things started to go wrong when he realized he had already RSVP’d to the bash before he discovered that the event was in Miami.

“She sent me an invitation and I was like, ‘Wow, I got a direct invitation!’ But the catch was, it was in Miami,” Ryan recalled, knowing that he needed to be in New York early Thursday morning. “So I committed, but I didn’t read the small print.”

Despite the quick turnaround he would need to make, Ryan was determined to make it to J-Lo’s party.

“I’ve known her for a long time. I’m going, I’m getting down there; I’m getting back in time and I’m gonna be there because I got the personal invite,” he said.

After arriving in Miami, Ryan proudly showed up to the front door, and was unexpectedly told he was NOT on the list!

“I got to the front…proud, beaming, smiling, and [the guy] has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans…and he says, ‘Well, you’re not on the list.”

Insisting that there must be some mistake, Ryan was eventually allowed into the party, but only had time to stay for half of the dinner!

“I have to leave in the middle of the dinner, but they won’t know because there’s so many people here,” Ryan explained. “Well, A-Rod gets up and makes the most romantic, sweetest speech to Jen in front of everybody. So, I’m sucked into the romance movie and I don’t want to leave.”

Ryan was finally able to politely sneak out, but was feeling some major FOMO when he saw the videos of the wild party that went on later that night!

“I thought the party was over after the protein on the plate,” he said. “but apparently they turned up after I left!”

Hey, when J-Lo said dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor, she meant it!