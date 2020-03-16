Malika Haqq Welcomes Baby Boy Ace Flores With O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is a mama!

The reality star welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Ace Flores, with O.T. Genasis and announced the little boy’s arrival on Instagram on Monday.

Malika shared a photo of baby, mama and daddy’s hands all together and captioned it with his name and birth date. “ Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” Malika wrote.

Malika had no shortage of celebrity fans ready to congratulate her! Kylie Jenner commented, “ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!🖤🖤”

Kourtney chimed in, “Life is beautiful 🥰 can’t wait to smell him 😊 .”

Nene Leakes wanted to officially congratulate Malika on motherhood and wrote.

“Welcome to mommy world,” Nene added.

Malika first announced that she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in September of 2019, and has shared a lot about ho impending motherhood has changed her.

“The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I’ve always wanted but didn’t know I was going to get, is finally here,” Haqq shared with her sister on their Facebook Watch show Side by Side.

Congratulations to the new mama!