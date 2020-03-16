Malika Haqq Welcomes Baby Boy Ace Flores With O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is a mama!

The reality star welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Ace Flores, with O.T. Genasis and announced the little boy’s arrival on Instagram on Monday.

Malika shared a photo of baby, mama and daddy’s hands all together and captioned it with his name and birth date. “ Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” Malika wrote.

View this post on Instagram

♠️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020

A post shared by Malika (@malika) on

Malika had no shortage of celebrity fans ready to congratulate her! Kylie Jenner commented, “ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!🖤🖤”

Kourtney chimed in, “Life is beautiful 🥰 can’t wait to smell him 😊 .”

Nene Leakes wanted to officially congratulate Malika on motherhood and wrote.

READ MORE: Eva Amurri Welcomes Her Third Child 

“Welcome to mommy world,” Nene added.

Malika first announced that she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in September of 2019, and has shared a lot about ho impending motherhood has changed her.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Kids Sing Lullabies 

“The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I’ve always wanted but didn’t know I was going to get, is finally here,” Haqq shared with her sister on their Facebook Watch show Side by Side.

Congratulations to the new mama!

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.