Mandy Moore Stuns In First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy at MTV Movie & Video Awards

Mandy Moore is a ray of sunshine in yellow!

The actress made her first public appearance at the “MTV Movie & Video Awards” since welcoming her son August Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February.

Mandy walked the red carpet and presented the award for Best Hero along with her “This Is Us” costar Justin Hartley. The duo had the honor of announcing Anthony Mackie as the actor who took home the golden popcorn award.

The new mom dazzled in a banana-colored blouson dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed the look with natural, glowing makeup and her hair pulled back in a sleek updo.

Mandy shared a selfie video on her Instagram Story following her appearance at the award show, writing, “Being out in the world for a brief moment was lovely….ready to crawl back in my bubble though. Also my boobs are about to explode.”



Mandy’s outing to the award show comes just days after it was revealed that she’ll be ending her run as Rebecca Pearson as “This Is Us” concludes after Season 6. The final episodes are expected to air in 2022.



Just last month, the “This Is Us” star shared the most adorable photo of her son enjoying bath time. The 6-week-old cutie broke out into the world’s biggest grin as his dad covered him in a washcloth. Mandy captioned the photo, “He may be [Taylor’s] twin but he sure does love a bath, just like his mama. #thisisgus.”

The actress announced the arrival of her baby boy on February 23 with a sweet Instagram post that read, “Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The 36-year-old has been open about her fertility journey. In January she opened up about her struggles to get pregnant.

“We did ovulation tests, all that stuff,” she said, revealing that she consulted a fertility specialist who believed she may have endometriosis.

“I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there,” Mandy elaborated. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”

Ahead of the surgery, Mandy’s fertility specialist mentioned that she was ovulating, but the chances of conceiving were slim. “So I was like, all right, whatever,” Mandy said, before adding, “And lo and behold…”

But everything seemed to work out in the end for Mandy and her husband!

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!