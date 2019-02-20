Marie Kondo Is Going To Her First Oscars With Access! Find Out Which A-Lister She Can’t Wait To Spark Joy With

If this doesn’t spark joy, we don’t know what will! Marie Kondo is joining Access at the 2019 Oscars.

The “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” star and organizing guru will be Access’ plus one on Hollywood’s biggest night, and picked out her perfect look for the occasion with our Kit Hoover on Wednesday.

Marie adorably admitted that she is nervous for her first Academy Awards, but can’t wait to mingle with the A-listers. When asked which superstar she is most excited to see, the 34-year-old smiled and revealed that Best Supporting Actress nominee Emma Stone is her No. 1 – but Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t too far behind!

Marie’s KonMari method has transformed households across the globe, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to take on some expert tips for herself. The bestselling author told Kit that her two daughters and husband are looking forward to seeing her Oscars debut, and got some surprise red carpet advice from a special celebrity guest.

Stay tuned for more from Marie’s Oscars gown fitting, including her stunning Jenny Packham look, only on Access!

The 91st Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC.