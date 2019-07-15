Meadow Walker Posts Rare Photo Ahead Of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Release

Meadow Walker has returned from her months-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning selfie!

The daughter of late “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker, 20, surprised fans with the unexpected post from a photo shoot with photographer Heidi Stanton over the weekend.

“Hi,” she captioned the pic.

Paul’s “Fast & Furious” co-star Tyrese Gibson took to the comments to show some love to the aspiring model.

“🦋!!!!,” he wrote.

Meadow, who largely stays off of social media, has been pursuing a career as a model and has been staying out of the spotlight for the most part since her dad’s passing.

Her last post was last fall when she took to Instagram (as she does every year on her dad’s birthday) to show support for the Paul Walker Foundation.

“Donating a bunch of food to a local homeless shelter today!,” she captioned a photo holding a “Do Good” bag. “I love seeing all of your random acts of kindness and can’t wait to see more.”

The recent rare snap comes just weeks before the release of the next film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “Hobbs & Shaw.”

Access caught up with “Hobbs & Shaw” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the world premiere on Sunday, who revealed that his mom’s nickname for him is Dewey!

“That comes from my mom,” he said a little embarrassed. “Dewey’s the name. Dewey’s a nickname.”

“Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” hits theaters Aug. 2.