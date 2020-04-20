Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Cut Ties with Four Major British Tabloids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been outspoken for tabloid reporting and now they’re taking it to the next level.

In a letter sent to the editors of The Daily Mail, Express, Mirror and The Sun on Sunday, the former royal couple detailed their new media guidelines and the reasoning behind their decision to cut ties with four specific organizations.

The letter explains that the couple will not “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.” It continues with, “With that said, please note the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet,” it read.

But Meghan and Harry don’t believe that they are immune to news coverage.

“It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie,” the letter read.

This evening Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan told the editors of four major British tabloids that they will never deal with them again. Their letter — written by representivies for the couple and sent to the Daily Mail, Express, Mirror and The Sun — can be read in full below👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SwF3afIBvG — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 20, 2020

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism,” it adds. “The media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion…but it can’t be based on a lie.”

The couple officially stepped back as senior working members of the royal family in the beginning of April and have always been critical of tabloid scrutiny which they have both faced and spoken about openly.

In October 2019 Prince Harry announced that the couple would be taking legal action against the select British tabloids. Buckingham Palace confirmed that claims have been filed on behalf of the Duke of Sussex for the illegal interception of voicemail messages. The defendants are the parent companies of The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

Days before, Prince Harry gave a strong defense of wife Meghan amid what he described as “relentless propaganda” from the British media. The statement came as the Duchess filed a claim against Associated Papers over the alleged unlawful publication of a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.