Meghan Markle & Gloria Steinem Discuss Voting, Bond With Duchess’ Dogs In Backyard Q&A Teaser

Meghan Markle is continuing her efforts to get out the vote by sitting down with one of America’s most famous feminist activists: Gloria Steinem.

The Duchess of Sussex and the iconic organizer united for a socially distanced backyard conversation about representation and the importance of taking part in this November’s election, which will be published on MAKERS on Aug. 26.

In the media platform’s teaser of their intimate Q&A, Gloria took the opportunity to welcome Meghan back to the United States after her stint living in the United Kingdom as a senior working member of the royal family.

“Welcome home. I’m so glad that you’re home,” the Ms. magazine co-founder said, smiling.

As they chatted about voting, Meghan acknowledged the importance of Gloria’s ongoing work for social change and amplifying women’s voices.

“People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” the royal told her.

Gloria replied by emphasizing the importance of casting your vote, saying in part, “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist. I mean, you know, it is the only place where we’re all equal: the voting booth.”

Gloria also stressed the need for younger generations to get involved on election day. “What worries me the most are young people who I understand are the least likely to vote,” she told Meghan. “I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact. And yet, it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am. And they’re going to be suffering the consequences.”

Despite her worries, Gloria told Meghan that she does feel hopeful for the future, and that she doesn’t consider her efforts to be a “sacrifice.”

“I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life. How great is that? Well, almost every day,” she laughed.

The conversation was filmed by photographer and director Matt Sayles. Meghan’s pooches, beagle Guy and black Labrador Pula, were also on hand – and at one point, they adorably wandered into frame.

“Hi buddy, come here,” Meghan said as Guy walked over to her. He and Pula later found a cozy spot to sit by her feet.

While news of Meghan’s filmed conversation with Gloria was an exciting surprise to royal fans, the “Suits” alum had previously teased that she was in contact with the feminist icon.

During her recent video call with The 19th co-founder and CEO Emily Ramshaw, Meghan mentioned her new acquaintance. “I was talking yesterday with Gloria Steinem, who I’ve connected to recently – legend, right?” she gushed. “So you just go, ‘How fantastic to be able to have that time!’ But [we were] talking about the importance of the vote.”

See the entire video of Meghan and Gloria’s chat on MAKERS on Aug. 26.

