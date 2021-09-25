Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Passionate Plea For Vaccine Equity At Global Citizen Live

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving back with a smile.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed when taking the stage at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday. The couple walked out hand-in-hand before delivering a passionate plea for Covid -19 vaccine equity.

Meghan, dressed in a chic white minidress with floral embellishments, told the crowd why she and her husband take the cause so seriously.

“It is so good to be back here with all of you,” she said, to a roar of cheers. “Look. We know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever, we get it. It is a lot. And some people are just over it. But if everyone’s over it, it’s never going to be over. There’s so much we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic. And that’s why we’re all here.”

The 40-year-old went on to thank the “brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline workers and selfless public health leaders” who have become “our humanitarian heroes” in paving the way for vaccination efforts.For his part, Harry omitted a tie to keep his suit daytime casual and kicked off Meghan’s point with strident remarks of his own.

“Are we prepared to do what’s necessary to end this pandemic?” Harry said, as people in the crowd responded with an enthusiastic “yes.”

The royal, 37, went on to decry what he called a “battle of misinformation, lack of transparency and lack of access” contributing to the current “human rights crisis” preventing a large portion of the world from being able to receive coronavirus inoculations.

Meghan agreed, noting that billions around the world still don’t have vaccination access while “most of the supply has gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far,” urging attendees and viewers to do their part to stay informed and spread awareness about equitable vaccine production and distribution.

This marks the latest stop on Meghan and Harry’s New York City visit, which is their first public trip together since stepping down as senior royals and moving to. California in 2020.

Prior to their Global Citizen Live speech, the parents of two met with UN leaders and World Health Organization representatives. On Friday, they also spent time with schoolkids in Harlem, where Meghan read her children’s book “The Bench” and she and Harry shared hugs with the youngsters.

They started off the tour with a trip to One World Observatory earlier in the week, posing for photos with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and the state’s new governor, Kathy Hochul.

–Erin Biglow