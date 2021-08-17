Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Speak Out About Afghanistan, Haiti Earthquake & Covid-19

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement on Tuesday regarding the state of the world right now, calling it “exceptionally fragile.”

The couple wrote on their foundation’s website Archewell, that they’re “speechless” over the situation in Afghanistan.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless,” the statement read.

“As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken.” Adding, “And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared,” it continued.

Meghan and Harry called for others to help in any way they can, writing, “It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”

“To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organizations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.”

They closed out their statement urging others to do what they can to help alleviate those suffering, “As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity.”

They’re latest statement comes two weeks after Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday by launching at campaign, where she’s calling on her 40 friends to help women who are going back to the workforce after having lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a funny video with Melissa McCarthy, the two ladies joke about how Meghan will be celebrating her birthday. The “Thunder Force” star suggests things like, another photo shoot under a tree looking peaceful, tattoos of their faces, yacht party and a “Suits” reunion.

The Duchess of Sussex reveals that instead of Melissa’s plans, she’s starting a 40×40 initiative. “In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth,” Meghan wrote in a release posted on Archewell.

Meghan asked others to pledge 40 minutes of service to others to contribute to a global wave of service to impact communities around the world.

