Meghan Markle’s Best Recycled Outfits On Her Royal Tour Of Africa

Meghan Markle has made outfit repeating an art!

The Duchess of Sussex loves to dip back into her closet to give her previously worn looks a second go – and she’s upped her fashion recycling on her and Prince Harry‘s royal tour of Africa.

During the course of the week-and-a-half-long trip, she breathed new life into five of her old outfits, including two that she first wore on last fall’s tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

One iconic look that made a return was Meghan’s bright blue Veronica Beard shirt dress. The former “Suits” star debuted the frock during her and Harry’s visit to Tupou College in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, which was made shortly after they announced they were expecting their first child.

Now, nearly a year later, the new mom put the colorful dress back on for her first day touring Cape Town.

See the rest of Meghan’s savvy re-worn looks from her tour in the gallery below.