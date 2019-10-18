Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Boyfriend Cody Simpson’s New Song About Her

Cody Simpson dropped his new single, “Golden Thing” on Thursday, and girlfriend Miley Cyrus is overjoyed. The song, which was inspired by Miley, is filled with some of the most heartwarming lyrics you’ll ever hear.

The 22-year-old singer released the song on his YouTube channel after teasing the opening lyrics on Twitter. “Crystal dream / Cali Queen / Radiant Hand / Vibrant Sand,” the singer croons in the first verse. The chorus repeats different iterations of the words “It’s the golden thing she’s got” throughout the song.

Miley took to social media to share her love for the song, posting a screenshot of the artwork with the caption “MY HEART” and a heart emoji.

The song is only the latest display of affection between the adorable couple—and we have Miley to thank for its release! Simpson originally wrote the song for Miley’s ears only while she was hospitalized with tonsillitis last week. But the “Mother’s Daughter” singer was so impressed with her beau’s tune that she encouraged him to release it for the world.

Cody himself confirmed that fact. “I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” the singer told People.

“She was like, ‘If you don’t put this shit out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this shit myself,’” he continued.

While the romance might seem sudden to the public, Cody and Miley have been friends for a long time and the progression to dating felt natural for the two. “[We] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good,” he said to People.

Here’s to hoping the lovers drop a Cody/Miley collab song soon!