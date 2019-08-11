Miley Cyrus Says ‘Change Is Inevitable’ In First Post Since Liam Hemsworth Split

One day after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth went public, Miley Cyrus is breaking her silence.

The “Unholy” singer, who has been enjoying a girls trip to Italy with sister Brandi Cyrus and pal Kaitlynn Carver in the wake of her breakup, took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to reflect on the nature of change.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the Dolomites, the famed mountain range in northern Italy.

“Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed,” she continued.

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙,” she concluded.

Miley’s caption echoed the same theme of change that her rep touched on in a statement to People the day prior.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, [Miley and Liam] have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the statement read in part.

Miley followed up her mountains snap with two similar ones, both hinting at her new beginning.

“New day. New adventure. 💚,” she captioned one.

“Life’s a climb… but the view is great,” the other read.

Many of the “Black Mirror” actress’ famous loved ones supported her in the comment section of her new posts.

“I love you,” Ariana Grande wrote.

Brandi simply commented with seven red heart emojis, then shared a sibling selfie with Miley on her own account.

“Sister sister,” her caption read.

In the hours before Miley and Liam’s separation was confirmed, fans had already begun speculating that their love was on the rocks.

The Disney Channel alum raised eyebrows when she shared a vacation snap with her wedding bands noticeably absent from her finger.

Paparazzi also reportedly spotted her playfully planting a kiss on Kaitlynn by the pool.

Kaitlynn is also newly single, having separating from “The Hills: New Beginnings” co-star Brody Jenner last week. Like Miley, her split comes less than a year after her wedding – but unlike the pop star’s, hers was never made legal.

Despite both being unattached, fans might not want to count on Miley and Kaitlynn jumping into a new relationship; a source tells People that the two are “just having fun” together.

WATCH: Brody Jenner’s Ex Kaitlynn Carter Heats Up Lake Como With Miley Cyrus Post-Breakup

