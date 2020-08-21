Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin’s husband, was sentenced to five months in federal prison for his role in the college admissions scandal on Friday. He was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and do 250 hours of community service.

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy,” the U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton told Mossimo. He must surrender on November 19.

Mossimo also made a brief statement during the hearing, saying, “I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

In May, Lori and Mossimo agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges connected to the college admissions case, according to an announcement from the Department of Justice. Mossimo’s sentence is consistent with the terms of the agreement, which also indicated that Lori is expected to serve two months in prison, plus a $150,000 fine. She will be officially sentenced in the coming hours.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in the release.

The 55-year-old actress and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella as recruits on the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. Neither daughter has been charged with any crime in this case.

In May, People confirmed that Lori pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. Meanwhile, Mossimo pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Lori and Mossimo are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. Felicity Huffman pled guilty in 2019 to charges that she paid at least $15,000 to have a test proctor administer the SAT to her eldest daughter. She served 11 days in prison.

— by Katcy Stephan