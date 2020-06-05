Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He Started Stem Cell Treatment: I’m Hoping ‘It Can Help Him’

Nick Cordero‘s wife is sharing a hopeful update on his tumultuous recovery from severe COVID-19 complications.

In a string of selfie videos posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, Amanda Kloots revealed that her Broadway star husband had recently begun a new type of treatment.

“Some Nick news! Exciting things,” she began. “We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago, and the hospital got it moving.”

“This could be really great,” she added. “Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees, you know? There’s hardly ever any guarantees. But I’m just hoping that it can help him. Even if it helps one percent, right? Even if it just bridges us to the next level of healing for him. “I’m super excited about it, and I can’t wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick’s lungs and get him any better. So, fingers crossed.”

Since going public his coronavirus diagnosis on April 1, Amanda has documented each step of Nick’s health journey. Over the past few months, the Tony nominee has encountered many intense obstacles, including lung infections, two mini strokes, sepsis and the amputation of his right leg.

Earlier this week, the fitness instructor reflected on the ups and downs of his battle, including the times others expressed doubt in Nick’s odds.

“I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick.”

Along with sharing messages of hope, Amanda has also used her Instagram to reflect on her fondest memories with Nick. On June 5, she marked the one-year anniversary of their son Elvis’ due date and revealed the romantic way they spent that day, which was one of their last as expectant parents.

“We planned a dinner reservation at Del Friscos, our favorite restaurant in NYC,” she wrote in part. “We were advised to plan a big date night on the due date so we weren’t depressed if he didn’t come that day. We had such a lovely dinner, soaking in the last days of just us. Elvis was born 5 days later so I’m so glad we celebrated this night! If you are pregnant right now I would suggest doing this on your due date. Create a fun ‘date night’ with your person and celebrate each other.”