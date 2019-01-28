You won’t see Daniel Radcliffe cheering on the New England Patriots during Sunday’s Super Bowl!

The 29-year-old actor admitted to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival last week, that he will be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams during the big game.

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s rooting for the Rams in the #SuperBowl and has a message for Tom Brady: "Take that MAGA hat out your locker" | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/2b81RqrgBz — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2019

“Rams!” he proudly declared. “‘Cuz, like, the whole world’s rooting against the Patriots, sorry!”

When the “Harry Potter” alum was asked if the Patriots’ star QB should throw in the towel and retire, Daniel responded, “he should stop winning things.” The star then turned the conversation a little political.

“Take that MAGA hat out of your locker,” Radcliffe quipped, referring to a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again Hat” that was spotted in Tom’s locker back in 2015. “I feel like that was the moment when as a country we were like Oh, c’mon dude! You’re awesome and we’re behind you, don’t put that in there.'”

Tom and the New England Patriots take on the LA Rams this Sunday on CBS.

