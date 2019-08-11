Olivia Jade Flips Media Outlets The Bird In First Instagram Post In Weeks Amid Mom Lori Loughlin Scandal

Olivia Jade is letting media outlets know who is boss! Lori Loughlin’s 19-year-old daughter broke her social media silence after several weeks by posting a picture where she’s posing flipping off the camera.

She captioned the statement-making snap, “@[email protected] @people @[email protected] #close#source #says.”

Olivia’s caption and pose are definitely taking direct aim at media outlets who have been posting stories about what’s been going on with her since she was dragged into the middle of her mom Lori’s ongoing legal battle. In March, news broke that Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were allegedly involved in a college cheating scandal, which resulted in their two daughters gaining admission to USC.

Olivia’s post definitely showed her stance on the situation – and it got tons of support from her IG pals too. Denise Austin’s daughter, Katie Austin, wrote “Yassss” while others lent their applause and support to Olivia Jade with emojis .

Olivia Jade, who had been attending USC alongside her sister Bella, has not been seen at school and has largely stayed off of social media amid the scandal, but that hasn’t stopped many media outlets from sharing “source information” about her whereabouts and feelings on her parents’ scandal.

Just last week, several outlets posted a report that the two daughters had been kicked out of their sorority at USC. The reports turned out to be false.

“The story regarding these two individuals is false. Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Olivia Jade did not complete the membership process,” the statement from the sorority read.

Olivia Jade has not released any official statements since the news first broke in February. She has only posted one time since February on her Instagram account. She shared a photo with her as a baby sitting on her mom Lori’s lap in honor of Lori’s birthday. She captioned the photo, “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much ❤️.”

Olivia’s most recent snap comes ahead of Lori and Mossimo’s next step in their legal battle. Their legal defense team will be required to return to court on Oct. 2 for a “status conference.”