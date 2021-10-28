Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker & Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Spotted For The First Time Since Wedding

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan are stepping out as husband and wife!

The couple was spotted out and about in New York City on Oct. 27 for the first time since they announced they tied the knot last week.

As seen in photos obtained by E! News, the 22-year-old model wore a dark grey hoodie with sweatpants and Birkenstock sandals for her day outing. Louis rocked a green puffer jacket, brown pants, and a tan scarf. The newlyweds had a cute companion on their stroll — Meadow’s Goldendoodle puppy!

The couple got married in a beautiful beachfront ceremony earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.

On Friday, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker shared the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a sweet video from the special day.

“We’re married !!!!” the caption reads.

In attendance at the wedding were Paul’s “Fast and Furious” friends Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Vin, who is Meadow’s godfather, reportedly walked Meadow down the aisle, according to E! News.

Meadow shared details about their big day with Vogue, including that she wore a stunning Givenchy dress and that her husband’s family couldn’t make it to the festivities.

“The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions,” she told the publication.

Meadow and Louis first sparked engagement rumors back in August. The 22-year-old posted a video where she rocks an engagement ring while swimming in a pool.

While she didn’t officially announce the news, she did caption the post, “< 3 < 3 < 3 < 3”.

Louis first confirmed his relationship with the model in July, making things Instagram official when he shared a photo of him and Meadow gazing into each other’s eyes, with his arm around her.

He captioned the loved-up shot, “Best friend,” and she commented back, “My love.”

-Emely Navarro