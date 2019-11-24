Pregnant Jenna Dewan Dances It Up During Ciara’s 2019 AMA Opener

Jenna Dewan isn’t letting her pregnancy slow her down! The pregnant star hit the 2019 American Music Awards and was absolutely having the time of here life.

Jenna dazzled on the carpet, showing off her growing baby bump in a curve-hugging Emporio Armani bateau neck, coral gown featuring an open back accentuated by a silk satin bow. She wore her hair down in soft curls and added a set of pink earrings. She was escorted down the carpet by her pal, Brad Goreski.

And after a couple sweet pics together on the red carpet, the pair did it up big time inside the award show.

During Ciara’s opening performance, Jenna and Brad were both spotted in the audience dancing up a storm. Brad seemed to be having an especially good time, showing off his dance moves.

Jenna revealed back in September that she and her boyfriend Steve Kazee were expecting their first child together. Jenna is already mom to daughter, Everly, 6, from her relationship with Channing Tatum.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕 @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love,” Jenna wrote alongside a photo with her daughter.

Steve shared an equally excited post about fatherhood and wrote on his Instagram account, “Well…the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with.”

