Prince George Wears Princess Kate Middleton’s Winter Hat During Family Outing: See The Cute Family Pics!

Prince George is borrowing his winter gear from his mom, Princess Kate Middleton.

In a new image shared by the Instagram user “From Berkshire to Buckingham,” the 9-year-old royal can be seen staying warm in a pompom beanie and navy-blue jacket during a low-key family outing to LaplandUK with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, and their nanny.

Princess Charlotte Steals Spotlight At Royal Christmas Concert During Paddington Bear Queen Tribute View Gallery

The never-before-seen photo seems to reveal the young prince is re-wearing the same hat his mom wore for a series of photos from the family’s trip to the French Alps in 2016, and comes as the family appears to enjoy a day of fun outside of the spotlight like every other family.

The knit cap, which boasts a polar bear and snowflake pattern on it, was designed by Eisbär, according to Page Six, and retailed for $60 at the time.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive At Royal Christmas Concert View Gallery

Along with his puffer jacket, Prince George kept it casual in jeans and Nike sneakers as the family spent some quality time together.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, who is said to regularly takes her kids on outdoor adventures, traded in her old hat for what appeared to be a new black pompom hat, a Mackage Mai Wrap Coat, and her famous Blundstone Chelsea Boots.

Kate Middleton’s Holiday Fashion Over The Years View Gallery

The family of five showed off their 2022 Christmas card on Instagram ahead of the holidays this year, which featured the royals in matching tones of blue and white.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card,” they captioned the photo on Dec. 13.