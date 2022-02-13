Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Spotted At 2022 Super Bowl Game

Prince Harry is a Super Bowl Sunday fan!

The royal was spotted at the big game on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie. The royals were masked up and sitting in a suite, but that didn’t stop royal-watchers from eyeing the British family.

It’s not a huge surprise that the Duke of Sussex showed up at the Super Bowl this weekend. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2020 and he makes regular trips down to Los Angeles for work and fun. He’s also been a longtime supporter of sports, famously championing the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel. While this does appear to be his first Super Bowl – and it’s hard to say if he’s a Bengals fan or a Rams fan – our thoughts are that he’s rooting for the home team, given that Meghan was born and raised in California.

Harry was dressed down for the big game, sporting a white T-shirt and jeans and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Eugenie was rocking a blazer and a black tee and jeans. She did appear to be wearing a Rams hat.

Eugenie’s outing with Prince Harry is a bit of a surprise –she normally stays close to Windsor Castle, where she lives with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son, August. That being said, Eugenie and Harry have always been close, even after Harry and Meghan left their duties as senior working royals behind a couple years back.

In fact, when Harry does head home to the UK for royal events, he often stays with Eugenie and her family.

