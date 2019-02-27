Prince William Just Beat Kate Middleton In A Canoe Race

There’s always room for a little friendly competition in the royal family!

Prince William and Kate Middleton went head-to-head in a canoe race with a group of children from Extern Charity at Roscor Youth Village during their visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account caught the cute moment in a video, showing the royal couple facing off.

🏁🛶 A victory for The Duke of Cambridge's team in the canoe race at @Extern1978’s Roscor Youth Village #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/6aN0fpwII8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were group leaders of their individual teams for the big race — and Prince William’s team came out victorious!

The boats were neck-in-neck until The Duke’s team forged ahead to win the final pass off.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting the organization as part of a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

Extern is a social justice charity, transforming the lives of 20,000 young people, individuals, and families across Ireland. The charity is designed to enable people to overcome their challenges, empower positive change, and support family unity.

The royal couple has chatted with young people and joined in on a range of fun activities offered by the charity on day one of the trip – the Duchess even tried her hand at some archery (which feels like a Princess Diaries 2 moment IRL)!

What’s not to love about these two?!