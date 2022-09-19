Princess Charlotte Tells Prince George To Bow During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte is keeping her older brother in check.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the late monarch’s coffin arrived at Wellington Arch, before it made its final journey to Windsor Castle. The ceremonial procession was watched by the entire royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their spouses, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and many others.

Also in attendance were two of the youngest members to attend the royal funeral, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

George and Charlotte stood next to their parents as they watched the late monarch go by, and Charlotte made sure her brother knew exactly what to do in that moment as the Queen made her final exit.

The 7-year-old was captured telling her 9-year-old brother … quote “you need to bow” as their great-grandmother’s coffin went past them.

PHOTOS: Princess Charlotte & Prince George’s Emotions During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte & Prince George’s Emotions During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral View Gallery

George seemed to recognize the signal and quickly bowed his head as his great-grandmother’s coffin passed them.

It was a long day for the young royals. The siblings remained composed throughout the service, but once outside Westminster Abbey Charlotte broke down in tears.

She was seen being comforted by her mother, Kate Middleton as well as by other members of the royal family.

The young royal and her great-grandmother had a special bond. In fact, the late monarch gifted Charlotte a diamond horseshoe brooch, to mark their shared love of horses and animals, which Charlotte pinned on her black coat for the funeral.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry & Prince William Join King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew Walk With Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral