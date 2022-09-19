Sophie Countess of Wessex Wipes Tears, Passes Handkerchief To Prince Edward At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Inside Her Close Relationship With The Queen

Sophie Countess of Wessex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward, couldn’t hold back her emotion on Monday at Westminster Abbey. Sophie was seen wiping away tears a she exited Westminster Abbey and as she stood by as the Queen’s coffin exited from Westminster Abbey.

The emotions were shared by her husband. On Monday, Prince Edward, 58, teared up while attending the Queen’s state funeral. The Earl of Wessex was seated in the front row beside his siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, as well as his wife and at one point during the ceremony, Sophie, 57, handed a handkerchief to her husband, who was visibly emotional.

Sophie was also seen comforting other members of the royal family, including placing a hand on Prince George’s shoulders as they exited the funeral.

Sophie, who has attended numerous mourning events over the past week, has let her tears flow. On Saturday, as her children Lady Louise and Viscount James Severn stood vigil over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, Sophie was seen in the viewing gallery wiping away her tears.

While Sophie Countess of Wessex doesn’t get nearly as much media attention as other members of the royal family, the senior member is well-known for being one of the Queen’s closest confidantes. The queen would often refer to Sophie as her second daughter, and Sophie was the only non-blood relative, outside of the Queen Consort, at the queen’s side at Balmoral during Queen Elizabeth’s final hours.

Sophie also had regularly visits with the Queen and family home, Bagshot Park, is close to Windsor where she and the Queen would meet for chats.

Sophie, who has often been lauded for her strategic peacekeeping among the royal family, had also been a trusted advisor to the Queen throughout the family rift over the last couple years between the Sussexs and the now Prince and Princess of Wales. Prior to her service as senior member of the royal family, Sophie was a PR executive who owned her own firm.

Sophie arrived at the Queen’s funeral with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, which could already point to her plans to keep the family together and united in front of the camera.

