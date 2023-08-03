Reese Witherspoon Finalizes Divorce From Jim Toth 4 Months After Split Announcement (Reports)

Reese Witherspoon is legally single.

The Oscar winner, 47, and ex-husband Jim Toth, 53, reportedly finalized their divorce on Wednesday, four months after announcing their decision to part ways after nearly 12 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the pair signed a marital dissolution agreement that includes a joint custody agreement for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee. Per the outlet, neither party will pay child support and it seems the terms of their 2011 prenup were upheld. People reports that the papers were filed in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tenn.

Reese is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with first husband Ryan Phillippe. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published last month, the Hollywood powerhouse reflected on navigating her and Jim’s split and how the experience has differed from when she and Ryan separated nearly 16 years earlier.

“It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she said. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable … it’s a vulnerable time for me.”

Reese and the former A-list agent announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement in March and she told the mag that being able to share the news on her own terms has also helped her find comfort in knowing she is far from alone.

“I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected,” she added.