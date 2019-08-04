Ruby Rose Told Pink To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments Amid Parenting Backlash: ‘It’s Unnecessary’

Ruby Rose is not the biggest fan of social media!

While dishing to Access about how she will connect to her new “Batwoman” fanbase, the actress got candid on how social media has negatively affected her mental health in the past.

“I got sick of posting things and then being like, ‘oh someone doesn’t like my shoes. Should I change my shoes? I did think the red ones were better.’ And you start second guessing what you’re putting out there,” she told Access.

Adding, “Even if it’s all good comments, I don’t need that either. Like I just need to be happy within myself. And If it’s one negative comment that throws you for a day … what was that for?”

The star confessed that she found herself making adjustments based on what she was seeing on social media.

“I was like, ‘Why am I curating like a fake world? When I have my real life and I am spending more time thinking if they are going to like the yellow or red hat.'”

So, Ruby deleted her Twitter and blocked most of her followers from commenting on her Instagram. The actress told Access that it made such a positive impact on her life that she has encouraged her fellow celeb friends to do the same, including Pink.

“I told Pink to turn her comments off and she did,” Ruby told Access. “She was like ‘good idea’ … It’s unnecessary.”

Last month, Pink removed the comment capability from her Instagram in response to backlash from the “parenting police.”

“Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: there will be no more comments on this page!” the singer captioned a photo of her husband, Carey Hart, drinking a glass of wine on a pool float at the time. “Hahahaha! Looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever.”

The “So What” singer has since allowed comments on some of her posts, but she did tell Ruby that turning off the comments “felt good.”

Ruby also shared to Access that she told Pink and her other celeb pals that they really need to set an example of not being heavily invested into social media.

“I don’t want people that look up to me and look up to (Pink) as well … to be so distracted on their phones that they spend hours standing up to us, even though we are full grown adults, and having fights about this or that, or praising us.”

Adding, “When they could go out and become the next us.”