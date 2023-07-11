Sarah Hyland Returns To ‘Love Island USA’ As Host & Reveals Exciting New Shake Ups (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Hyland is returning to Casa Amor!

“Love Island USA” announced on Tuesday that Sarah will be back as the host of the hit reality show for its fifth season, exclusively on Peacock.

“We have a brand-new way of our Islanders coupling up that has never been done before! So, I am very excited to see how they are going to go about coupling up,” she revealed in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood ahead of the show’s release.

The 32-year-old says they are heading to Fiji for new challenges and more drama as the Islanders embark on a heated new chance at love.

“I love ‘Love Island,’ it’s just such a fun show. We film in the most beautiful locations, and we have the craziest – in the best way – people on the show. They are just so fun, charismatic, and sexy, and it’s just a blast,” she shared, explaining why she wanted to take on the role and return for more.

Sarah also teased what makes this series stand out from other reality shows.

“There is high risk high reward on our show, and it’s also about a lot of luck too about who you couple up with at first really sets the tone for the rest of your journey in the villa,” she said. “These people have to be really vulnerable and communicative.”

The “Modern Family” alum also opened up about her own marriage with Wells Adams, as they approach their first anniversary.

“I love being married, it’s a wonderous thing to be able to find you person. We have been teammates. Marriage isn’t just about love and passion and attraction; it’s also how you work as a team together. His successes are my successes, my successes are his successes. My loss is his loss and I think that that’s definitely something that maybe because we’re married now is subconsciously in the forefront of your mind,” she gushed.

“Love Island USA” season 5 will premiere with a 90-minute episode on July 18 exclusively on Peacock.