Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s ‘Not Ready’ To Publicly Mourn The Loss Of ‘SATC’ Co-Star Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker is grieving the loss of her friend and co-star Willie Garson.

On Thursday, “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth posted a picture of Willie on Instagram, dressed in character alongside Sarah Jessica Parker dressed as Carrie Bradshaw.

“Willie❤️💔” he captioned the photo.

Shortly after, SJP commented on the post with a heartbreaking message.

“Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx,” she commented on the post.

Willie died on Tuesday at the age of 57. His cause of death has not been confirmed, but multiple reports share that he passed following a short illness.

Willie was best known for playing fan favorite, Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO Series “Sex and the City.” He had a reoccurring role in the series and appeared in its spinoff movies.

Sarah Jessica and the “SATC” cast saw Willie a few months ago. In July, he was spotted in New York filming scenes for the show’s revival “And Just Like That…”

His friend and “Bosch” star Titus Welliver broke the news of Willie’s passing on Twitter on Tuesday writing “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer,” alongside a photo of Willie.

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021

His son, Nathen Garson, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad on Instagram shortly after.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Willie. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.”

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” he continued. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘”

Beyond “Sex and the City,” Willie starred in USA Network’s “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014. He had a popular role on the CBS reboot of “Hawaii Five-0” and we also played the friendly doorman Ralph in the 2005 rom-com “Little Manhattan.”

-Emely Navarro