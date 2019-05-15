Selena Gomez Says ‘Social Media Has Been Terrible’ & Reveals One Of Her Biggest Fears

WATCH: Cannes Film Festival: Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria & More Wow On Day 1!



Selena Gomez is opening up about the harmful effects social media has had on her generation.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old singer made a statement about how “social media has been really terrible.”

“It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and girls are,” she said. “I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

Having over 150 million Instagram followers herself, Selena says that she tries to be very careful about what she posts.

“I’m grateful I have a platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it,” the “Fetish” singer said.

Selena revealed that the online bullying she has witnessed through her fans is what scares her most.

“I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice.”

However, the Disney channel alum did acknowledge that social media can be used for good within reason.

“It can be great in moments,” she said. “I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

Selena is at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with a role in this year’s opening night film, “The Dead Don’t Die” starring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny.

