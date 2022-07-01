Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, Megan Rapinoe & More Receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom

Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, and Megan Rapinoe are among those set to receive The Presidential Medal of Freedom!

On Friday, President Biden announced the 17 recipients of the Nation’s highest civilian honor, which is presented to individuals who have made impactful contributions to the United States.

Simone, who is no stranger to medals, is being honored for her Olympic accomplishments and advocacy.

“Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. Biles is also a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault,” The White House said in a statement.

Denzel Washington was selected for the prestigious medal for his legendary acting career, and for being an advocate too.

“Denzel Washington is an actor, director, and producer who has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes, and the 2016 Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also served as National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 25 years,” the statement continued.

Megan Rapinoe, who is a two-time women’s world cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, is earning the recognition for her work in gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights.

“She also captains OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights,” the White House said.

Steve Jobs and John McCain are also being honored posthumously.

“These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come,” the statement concluded.

The other recipients include Sister Simone Campbell, Julieta García, Gabrielle Giffords, Fred Gray, Father Alexander Karloutsos, Khizr Khan, Sandra Lindsay, Diane Nash, Alan Simpson, Richard Trumka (posthumous), Wilma Vaught, and Raúl Yzaguirre.

The awards will be presented in D.C. on July 7.