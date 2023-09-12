Sophie Turner Seen For First Time Since Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner is back to work and sporting a new hairdo amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The 27-year-old was spotted on set in Spain filming her upcoming ITVX series “Joan,” a week after the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In photos obtained by People Magazine, the “Game of Thrones” alum debuted a blunt, platinum blonde bob wig and an elaborate white tattoo on her back. The Emmy-nominated actress also sported a backless black spaghetti-strapped shirt and grey shorts.

The new photos of Sophie come weeks after Joe filed for divorce following four years of marriage.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: Their Cutest Instagram Pics! View Gallery

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Joe filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami Dade County, Fla., on Sept. 5. The papers state that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

One day later, the pair spoke out about their split for the first time, releasing a joint statement on Instagram.

“Statement from the two of us: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the posts read.

The pair tied the knot twice in 2019—once in Las Vegas after that year’s Billboard Music Awards and then in a more formal ceremony in France.

Since then, they have welcomed two daughters, three-year-old Willa, and a younger girl they welcomed last year. In the court docs, the former couple appears to be planning for joint custody.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the divorce papers state.

In addition, the pair intend to uphold their prenuptial agreement.

Access Hollywood has reached out to both Joe and Sophie’s reps for comment.