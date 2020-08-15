Sophie Turner Wishes Her ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas A Happy Birthday

Sophie Turner is sending big love to her baby daddy Joe Jonas on his birthday! The “Game of Thrones” star, who recently welcomed her first child with Joe, posted a sweet tribute to her husband, Joe, on his Instagram on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️,” Sophie wrote alongside a black and white photo of them together.

Joe was definitely feeling the love right back. He shared an Instagram of his own, and revealed what was on his birthday wish list.

“Feeling the love today! If you wanna get me anything this year… if you can… VOTE!,” he wrote on his IG.

Joe also shared a funny photo on his IG story where he appeared to be enjoying a mimosa. He thanked his fans for all the birthday love.

It’s been a big year for the “Comeback” singer and he’s certainly got plenty to celebrate. Joe and his brothers enjoyed a massive comeback as the Jonas Brothers and had a major hit tour with their “Happiness Begins” tour.

Joe and Sophie also settled into Los Angeles and welcomed their first child together. This is the first time she’s every directly addressed her motherhood status.

Joe also got some birthday tribute from the rest of the Jonas clan.

Sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “Happy Birthday Joe. This photo has been ‘hand picked’ by yours truly,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a silly photo where she was pretending to pick his nose in front of a large photo. “Have an amazing day!”

“Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!” wrote brother Kevin, as their father, Kevin Sr. added, “A HUGE #happybirthday to @joejonas. Thanks for being born on our Anniversary and making our lives incredible. Love you my son.”

