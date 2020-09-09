Stormi Webster Adorably Refuses To Stay Still In Photoshoot With Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

When it comes to striking the perfect pose, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter marches to the beat of her own drum!

Two-year-old Stormi Webster was full of restless energy during a recent family photoshoot with her makeup mogul mom and her dad, rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie tried to position the tot on her knee as she posed on an illuminated staircase, but Stormi refused to stay in one position, waving her arms from side to side and wildly repositioning her legs.

“OK, smile! Smile!” Kylie said in a sing-song voice as Stormi wiggled around and Travis looked on, laughing.

“Pictures with 2 year olds be like,” Kylie captioned her Instagram Story video of the funny family moment.

While Stormi wasn’t in the mood to model that night, she’s always been a natural in front of the camera! Earlier this month, Kylie shared a series of portraits of her little girl beaming from ear to ear – and sticking out her tongue!

“This smile,” she wrote alongside the sweet pictures.

Along with being photogenic, Stormi has confidence in strides. Earlier this week, Kylie captured a candid video of the cutie checking herself out in the mirror – and liking what she saw!

“So pretty!” Stormi marveled at her reflection before walking away.