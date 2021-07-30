‘The Crown’ Reveals First Photo of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth will be returning to “The Crown” for season five but this time with a different actress.

Netflix revealed the first photo of Imelda Staunton for the third and final iteration of The Queen. She is taking over the role from Olivia Colman who played the monarch most recently and Claire Foy, who was the first actress to play Queen Elizabeth.

The show’s fifth season which is currently in production will feature some of the most drama-filled moments of the Royal Family, including Princess Diana’s controversial interview with Martin Bashir on the BBC.

“I think my sort of extra challenge — as if I needed it — is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with,” Imelda told BBC News about the role.

Adding, “With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘She doesn’t do that,’ ‘She’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire.”

But Imelda isn’t the only new person joining the Netflix hit series cast. Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles. Jonny Lee Miller will also play John Major, who served as Britain’s prime minister in 1990-97.

