The Weeknd Performing 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl will go on despite the pandemic and so will the Halftime show.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that The Weekend will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

The Weekend also announced the exciting news with a photo on Instagram, writing, “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21.”

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in the press release.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The Weekend will have big shoes to fill after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teamed up for an electrifying 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The duo made history last year as the first two Latina women to co-headline the show. But the record-breaking didn’t stop there, they also brought out the most dancers and most-ever songs to be performed during a half time show in Super Bowl history.

Both singers spent months prepping for the big show from the costumes, choreographers, and dancers. Jennifer shared a few social media posts thanking everyone who was so dedicated to helping her prepare for such an amazing show.

“Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!” JLo wrote on Instagram following the show. The 50-year-old also gave special shout out to her co-headliner Shakira and performers J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

JLo started her high-energy performance with “Jenny From The Block” and then seamlessly transitioned her hits “Ain’t It Funny” and “Get Right.” Throughout the show, the singer didn’t miss a beat singing “Waiting For Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “On The Floor.”

But no one could forget the adorable cameo her daughter Emme made during the show. The proud momma thanked the 11-year-old for joining her onstage calling her “my coconut.”

Emme joined her mom to sing her hit song, “Let’s Get Loud” and sang a brief rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” as JLo walked out wearing a long feathered jacket with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and American flag on the other.

The 12-minute show included hits from both JLo and Shakira’s most popular songs. Shakira opened the show proving that her hips still don’t lie giving a non-stop energetic performance of her hits including, “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and was joined by Bad Bunny for a version of Cardi B’s “I Like It.”