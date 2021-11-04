“Tiger King” Joe Exotic Reveals That He Has ‘Aggressive Cancer’

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic has cancer.

The Netflix docuseries star revealed on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive cancer” after he received the results of his prostate biopsy.

“I am still waiting on the results from the other test as well,” his post read. Adding, “Right now I don’t anyone’s pity.”

He also included a note about his nemesis, “I’m sure Carole [Baskin] will have her own party.”

Joe, who is currently serving time for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Carole Baskin is also pleading to be released given his health circumstances.

“They have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones,” he wrote in the caption.

The sequel for the hit Netflix reality docuseries, “Tiger King 2” is about to be released on Netflix.

The upcoming season is expected to be filled with more drama, “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with ‘Tiger King 2’ as new-found revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners,” reads the show’s description.

Carole is currently suing Netflix over “unauthorized” footage being used in the second season of the docuseries, but a judge has blocked her request for “a temporary restraining order” which would delay the release.

“Tiger King 2” hits Netflix on Nov. 17.